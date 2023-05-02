Ex-Cop Fired After Dozens of Misconduct Allegations Is Getting His Badge Back
CONSEQUENCES BE DAMNED
A former Miami police officer accused of “outrageous acts of despicable discrimination” against women and racial minority groups is reportedly getting his badge back. After nearly 75 separate allegations of misconduct were leveled against him over an 18-year career on the force, he was finally fired last September. But the Miami Police Department decided this week to hire the scandal-ridden Capt. Javier Ortiz back. “The South Florida Police Benevolent Association, on behalf of Capt. Javier Ortiz, and the city of Miami have reached a resolution to all pending matters regarding the employment of Captain Ortiz,” a spokesperson for the association said Tuesday. “Both parties believe that it is in the best interests of the citizens of the city of Miami and Captain Ortiz.” Ortiz is temporarily returning to a desk job after reaching a settlement with the department that will see him awarded several months of backpay, according to the Miami Herald. Ortiz will not be given his own gun or a take-home car.