Ex-Michigan House Speaker Under Investigation for Alleged ‘Criminal Enterprise’
UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield has been under investigation since January for an alleged “criminal enterprise,” according to court documents obtained by The Detroit News, with a pair of affidavits and approved search warrants filed against the disgraced lawmaker in April. The inquiry into the Michigan Republican was sparked by claims from Chatfield’s sister-in-law, Rebekah Chatfield, that he had sexually abused her since 2011, when she was 15-years-old, and which continued through 2021. Chatfield has “vehemently” denied these claims, insisting that he and his sister-in-law had a consensual affair. The two affidavits against Chatfield allege that his brother, Aaron Chatfield, provided Adderall to the legislator dozens of times and was paid out of the Chatfield’s political accounts. No one has been charged so far amid the investigation, but an April 6 affidavit describes Chatfield’s alleged actions as “embezzlement, campaign finance violations, bribery, the use, possession and delivery of controlled substances, misconduct in office and income tax evasion.”