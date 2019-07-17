CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Microsoft Employee Arrested for Alleged Plot to Steal $10 Million Through Gift Cards
A former Microsoft employee was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly schemed to steal $10 million in digital currency, like gift cards, from the company and bought a new car and home with the illegal profits. The Associated Press reports 25-year-old Volodymyr Kvashuk was responsible for testing Microsoft’s online retail sales platform—which gave him access to gift cards and other digital currency that he would sell on reseller websites. According to the Justice Department, Kvashuk initially stole amounts like $10,000 but started stealing millions over time. He then allegedly erased traces of his fraud, laundered the money through a bitcoin service, and had the funds transferred into his account. Over seven months, $2.8 million was transferred to his bank accounts, authorities say. In addition, Kvashuk allegedly bought a $160,000 Tesla and a $1.7 million waterfront home. He was fired last month after Microsoft investigators confronted him about the thefts in May. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Kvashuk’s attorney did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.