Derek Chauvin Gets At Least 20 Years for Violating Floyd’s Civil Rights
A federal judge has accepted a plea deal and sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to between 20 and 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. He will likely serve around 17 to 21 of those years “assuming all good-time credit,” the plea deal noted. The sentence will be served concurrently with the 22.5 years he got after being convicted of murder in a state trial. With time already served, Chauvin could be out of jail within 17 years. The killer ex-cop is still seeking to get his murder conviction overturned, a tall task that he has asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to consider.