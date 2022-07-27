CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Cop Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Gets Three Years in Prison

    COMPLICIT

    Alan Halaly

    Breaking News Intern

    Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty

    J. Alexander Kueng, the police officer who helped Derek Chauvin pin down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison and two years of supervised release. He was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.

    Read it at KSTP