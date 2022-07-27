Read it at KSTP
J. Alexander Kueng, the police officer who helped Derek Chauvin pin down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison and two years of supervised release. He was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.