Ex-Cop Who Shot Woman Who Called for Help to Be Freed
‘VERY DISAPPOINTED’
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor will walk free Monday, having served less than five years for killing a woman who called 911 to report a sexual assault. Noor’s original murder conviction and 12-year sentence was overturned in court in 2019 and he was resentenced for a lesser manslaughter charge. Noor and his partner were responding to a call from Justine Ruszczyk Damond when they heard a loud bang on their car and she ran up to their car window. The 36-year-old cop claims he believed she was a threat, so he fatally shot her. “We’re very disappointed. But we’re not surprised,” Damond’s stepmother Maryan Heffernan said. “We’ve been watching events in Minneapolis from miles away and we’re still bewildered about the charge being dropped and we’re still bewildered about the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department.”