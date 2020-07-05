Third Ex-Cop Involved in George Floyd’s Death Released on $750,000 Bond
The third former Minneapolis cop charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the death of George Floyd has been released from jail on a $750,000 bond, according to Hennepin County jail records. Tou Thao, who was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, was released from a Minneapolis jail late Saturday morning and will next appear in court on September 11. Thao was held on $750,000 bail with conditions or $1 million without conditions. He is accused of standing between Floyd and concerned bystanders on Memorial Day, preventing them from intervening to help the dying man. The other two officers who face the same charges as Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, had already been released on bond. The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, is being held on $1.25 million bail.