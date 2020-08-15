Ex-Minneapolis Cop Tou Thao Reveals What He Would’ve Done Differently in Floyd Death
‘HUMAN TRAFFIC CONE’
Tou Thao, one of four former Minneapolis cops charged with killing George Floyd, told prosecutors in an interview that he was mainly concerned with keeping an angry crowd away from Floyd and the officers, and that he trusted his fellow officers to do the right thing, video made public on Friday revealed. Thao did not become emotional and expressed more concern for his fellow officers’ wellbeing than Floyd’s in the voluntary interview conducted eight days after Floyd’s death. He called himself a “human traffic cone” in the interview and his bodycam footage, released Thursday, showed that he was aggressive with onlookers. However, later in the interview, he said his “heart sank” when he found out Floyd died. When asked if he would have done anything differently, he replied, “I’m under the belief that you can always do something differently on every single call… I guess I would be more observant toward Floyd.”