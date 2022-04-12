Ex-Cops Who Pinned Down George Floyd Reject Plea Deals
FACE THE MUSIC
The three former Minneapolis police officers who arrested George Floyd alongside Derek Chauvin have rejected plea deals for aiding and abetting his death. Ex-officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng rejected the offers made to them last month as they awaited sentencing following their federal civil rights conviction, according to the New York Daily News. The three will now face a federal trial for the charges, which is set to begin in June. The three allegedly helped Chauvin as he murdered Floyd by keeping bystanders back, holding his legs, and kneeling on his back, respectively. All of the officers remain free on bail following their February conviction, while Chauvin is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence.