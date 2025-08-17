Ex-Miss Universe Russia Star Killed in Freak Car Accident
A former Miss Universe Russia contestant, Kseniya Alexandrova, has died at the age of 30 on Tuesday following a freak car accident in Tver Oblast, Russia, on July 5, Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported. Alexandrova sustained severe brain injuries after an elk smashed through her car’s windshield. She was seated in the passenger seat when the animal jumped into the road. “From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything,” her husband told the publication. He said Alexandrova lost consciousness upon impact, adding, “Everything was covered in blood.” She had been in a coma following the accident but died due to complications from her injuries at a hospital in Moscow. The couple had married four months before the accident, per her Instagram. Alexandrova represented Russia in the 2017 Miss Universe pageant after finishing as first runner-up in Miss Russia that year. She also worked as a psychologist and graduated from Moscow Pedagogical State University. Her modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed her death on Instagram, calling her “a symbol of beauty, kindness, and inner strength.”