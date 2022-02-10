CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ex-MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Dead at 47
R.I.P.
Read it at New York Post
Former MLB outfielder Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday, according to his agent. He was 47. Giambi played parts of six seasons in the league, including one with his brother Jason, who would go on to become a star on the New York Yankees, on the Oakland Athletics. Jeremy played on the Royals, Phillies, and Red Sox later in his career. The Athletics tweeted Wednesday, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi.” The outfielder was also part of a notable play involving Yankees legend Derek Jeter, the 2001 “flip play.”