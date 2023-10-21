Ex-MLB Pitcher Danny Serafini Arrested in Connection to 2021 Shooting Death
‘PURSUIT OF TRUTH’
Former MLB pitcher Danny Serafini, 49, and Samantha Scott, 33, were arrested Friday morning in Nevada for the 2021 murder of Robert Gary Spohr, 70, and the attempted murder of Wendy Wood, 68. On June 5, 2021, police were called out to a house in North Lake Tahoe where they found Spohr dead from a gunshot and his wife, Wood, also shot. Wood survived her injuries but died by suicide 10 months later, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The family confirmed that Serafini is the son-in-law of the victims, CBS Sacramento reported, having married their daughter, Erin. “Today, justice was served,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “The apprehension of those responsible for the tragic events that unfolded in Homewood, North Lake Tahoe in 2021 stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our detectives, law enforcement partners, and the persistence of our pursuit of truth.”
