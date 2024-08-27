Ex-MLB Pitcher Greg Swindell’s Missing Daughter Brenna Found Safe
FOUND
Former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell took to X on Tuesday to announce that his daughter Brenna, who had been missing since last week, has been found safe. “She has been found. That’s all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process,” Swindell wrote. “Thanks for all the messages call and most of all PRAYERS. Journey home starts soon,” he added in a follow-up post. Sarah Swindell, Brenna’s mother, broke the news that the 29-year-old was missing Sunday on Facebook, saying the mother of three had last been seen in the Austin area on Thursday and could possibly be with her “violent” ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry, who had previously assaulted her. Following her disappearance, Austin police issued a warrant for Guidry’s arrest. On Tuesday, KHOU 11 reported that officers confirmed Swindell had been found with Guidry in Oregon. Guidry was then arrested and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.