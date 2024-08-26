Ex-MLB Star’s Daughter Reported Missing After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
‘IN DANGER’
Texas authorities are hunting for the 29-year-old daughter of a former Major League Baseball player, who was last seen on Thursday at a bar outside of Austin with her ex-boyfriend. Brenna Swindell is the daughter of Greg Swindell, a retired pitcher who spent 17 years in the league, playing for teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, and Boston Red Sox. Brenna “would never abandon her 3 children or just take off without explanation,” her mother, Sarah Swindell, said in a Sunday Facebook post. “So until we can prove otherwise, we feel she is in danger.” The Austin Police Department has launched a missing-person investigation and issued an arrest warrant for Morgan Guidry. Also missing, Guidry is “violent” and has a history of abusive behavior, Sarah Swindell said. An affidavit filed alongside his warrant states that Guidry strangled an unidentified girlfriend and slammed her head into the floor in an incident last month, with a police spokesperson confirming to the Austin American-Statesman that the victim had been Brenna Swindell. The spokesperson said that Swindell had decided last Tuesday to press charges against Guidry, telling police that she believed Guidry would kill her.