Ex-Model Says Diddy Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her: Report
HORRIFYING
Sean “Diddy” Combs was recently hit with another bombshell lawsuit—this one alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted an aspiring model who hoped he’d help boost her career. The claim adds to the mountain of legal woes the rapper and business mogul has been buried under in recent months. The new complaint, first obtained on Tuesday by TMZ, was filed by Crystal McKinney, who claims that she was 22 years old when she met Combs at a Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City in 2003. He invited her back to his studio, where she was offered a joint that she said had been laced with some stronger drug. McKinney alleges that Combs lured her to a bathroom, where he forced her head towards his crotch and pressured her to perform oral sex, according to TMZ. McKinney was eventually able to escape, but lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi, where she realized she’d been assaulted. McKinney’s lawsuit marks the sixth such civil complaint filed against the hip-hop mogul, who has been assailed by horrific allegations of abuse and assault since Cassandra Ventura, a singer and his former partner, brought the first last November. Three more women and a man, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, subsequently came forward to identify themselves as Combs’ victims.