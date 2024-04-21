CHEAT SHEET
    Ex-‘National Enquirer’ Publisher David Pecker Set to Testify First at Trump Trial

    Jake Lahut

    Politics Reporter

    David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media speaks at the Shape and Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York City, U.S., January 31, 2014.

    Marion Curtis/Reuters

    Former publishing executive David Pecker is set to testify first for the prosecution at Donald Trump’s Manhattan trial this week. Pecker, who ran The National Enquirer at the time of the alleged hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, would be able to help shed light on how the publication offered political cover to the former president with so-called catch-and-kill schemes to bury negative stories about him. The news of Pecker’s role for the prosecution was first reported by The New York Times. Pecker’s testimony is yet another sign Trump could be in trouble as the trial heads into opening arguments on Monday. The former publishing executive was previously granted witness immunity back in 2018 when federal prosecutors were looking into the payments. Former Trump fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen—who is also expected to testify this time around—ultimately took the fall in that case.

