Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Moves to Change His Guilty Plea
President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, moved to withdraw his guilty plea in charges related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into 2016 Russian interference. In a Monday filing, Flynn moved to withdraw his 2017 plea to lying about his communications with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during Trump's transition. He claimed the “government’s bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement” were reasons behind his move. He also requested that his sentencing be delayed for 30 days, to a date in late February rather than later this month. Flynn, who served as national security adviser for 24 days, faces up to five years in prison. According to The Washington Post, prosecutors initially said he deserved probation, citing his “substantial assistance” in investigations—including the Mueller probe. However, prosecutors changed their recommendation for a maximum sentence of six months in prison earlier this month.