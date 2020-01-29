Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Now Claims He ‘Never Lied’ to FBI
President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn claimed he “never lied” to FBI agents in a Wednesday filing, despite pleading guilty to making false statements in late 2017. “In truth, I never lied,” Flynn wrote in the filing, according to CNBC. He also claimed he “never would have pled guilty” if his first set of attorneys had told him the FBI perceived him to be truthful while he was being questioned about his communications with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. “I tried to ‘accept responsibility’ by admitting to offenses I understood the government I love and trusted said I committed,” Flynn wrote. “I am innocent of this crime.” He also wrote in the filing that he had no recollection of discussing sanctions with Kislyak, which the FBI has alleged. Earlier this month, Flynn moved to withdraw his guilty plea.
In their own filing, prosecutors said they didn't object to a sentence of probation with no jail time if Judge Emmet Sullivan didn't accept Flynn's plea withdrawal. Flynn initially pleaded guilty in Dec. 2017 and was slated to be sentenced in Dec. 2018, but his sentencing was postponed.