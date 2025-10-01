Ex-NBA and Syracuse Star Found Dead at 53

Kidman and Urban’s Daughter Hits the Runway Amid Parents’ Split
THE SHOW MUST GO ON
Model Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, the 17-year-old daughter of actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban, took on the runway for Paris Fashion Week amid her celebrity parents’ high-profile divorce. The nepo baby appeared on the runway for the Dior show Wednesday, a year after she made her modeling debut opening for the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week. Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on Tuesday, officially ending 19 years of marriage to the 57-year-old musician. The Big Little Lies actress cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the split, while insiders have already begun pointing fingers at Urban’s alleged infidelity with a “younger woman in the music industry.” The Daily Mail also reported an insider source saying Kidman was left “blindsided” by the split. TMZ was the first to break the news of suspected trouble in paradise after the outlet reported the pair had been living separately since the beginning of summer. The couple share two daughters—Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret—though Kidman has two additional kids with her former husband Tom Cruise, 32-year-old Isabella and 30-year-old Connor. According to sources who spoke with People, Kidman “didn’t want this,” and “has been fighting to save the marriage.”