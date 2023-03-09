Ex-NBA Star Shawn Kemp Arrested After Drive-By Shooting in Washington State
CAUGHT UP
Former standout NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday night following a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington. Booking reports from the Pierce County Jail show Kemp was taken into custody just before 6 p.m., according to The Seattle Times. It’s unclear what role Kemp played in the shooting and its aftermath, but Tacoma Police said that the altercation began as an argument between the occupants of two cars just before 2 p.m. Pacific Time. Cops also said they recovered a gun from the scene. Kemp played for the now-defunct Seattle Supersonics from 1989-1997, as well as stints on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trailblazers and the Orlando Magic. He was a six-time NBA All-Star and owns several businesses in the Seattle area, including two cannabis shops, according to KING 5.