Ex-Nebraska Football Coach Arrested For Domestic ‘Strangulation’
‘DOMESTIC ASSAULT’
A former interim head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, was arrested Wednesday for “strangulation and third degree domestic assault,” police said. The Lincoln Police Department said in a release that while it does not usually go public with domestic-related arrests, “due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made.” Police said officers were sent to a residence after reports of a domestic disturbance at 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday. After concluding an investigation, the 54-year-old was arrested “at a separate location.” He was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail. Joseph served as interim head coach for Nebraska for nine games this season, according to ESPN, and was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday. Additional information, including the identity of the victim and any injures, is not being released.