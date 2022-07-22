CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Nebraska Senator Escapes Charges for Secret Pics of Aide
Ex-Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene has escaped criminal prosecution over photos secretly taken of former aide Kristina Konecko due to a lack of evidence, the state attorney general announced Thursday. Konecko said she found the photos of herself—many that included close-ups of body parts—on his computer. Groene later stepped down after Konecko’s claims went public. He told the Omaha World-Herald he regrets resigning based on bad advice from the governor, bending to what he calls the “MeToo” crowd and the “mean girls” of the legislature. “I’ve been politically assassinated, cut off at the knees,” he told the World-Herald.