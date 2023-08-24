Christie Flabbergasted He Gets UFO Question at Republican Debate
‘C’MON, MAN!’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie appeared rankled that he was the only candidate on the stage at Wednesday night’s Republican primary presidential debate to be asked “the UFO question,” responding instinctively with an exasperated “c’mon, man!” Introduced by Fox host Martha MacCallum as “something a little out of this world,” the question was aimed squarely at Christie. “Do you believe the recent spike in UFO encounters—” she began, before being cut off by audience laughter. Christie butted in: “I get the UFO question? C’mon, man!” MacCallum pressed on, noting that “we’ve been hearing a lot of testimony in Congress” on the matter in recent weeks, asking the former governor outright, “If you were president, Gov. Christie, would you level with the American people about what the government knows about these encounters?” Christie took a moment to good-naturedly rib MacCallum, “a woman from New Jersey,” about asking a fellow native “about unidentified flying objects and Martians.” He joked, “We’re different, but we’re not that different.” He went on to respond to the question as one about transparency, explaining, “Look, the job of the president of the United States is to level with the American people about everything. The job of the president of the United States is to stand for truth.”