Ugly New Details of Urban Meyer’s Tenure With Jaguars Revealed
ROACH COACH
Before Urban Meyer was unceremoniously fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after less than a season, he led his increasingly stressed-out team via fear and verbal abuse, according to a new investigation from The Athletic. The report, published Monday, paints a far uglier picture of the now-disgraced coach’s rocky tenure than previously reported. In one instance, Meyer unleashed a verbal tirade so fierce that it left a player crying in front of other staff, with the coach stalking out the door and slamming it behind him, according to The Athletic. “The most toxic environment I’ve ever been a part of,” a veteran football operations employee told the outlet. “By far. Not even close.” Sources said Meyer frequently belittled his players’ intelligence, allegedly telling his quarterback that he had to “slow it down” for “these boys from the South” and suggesting that if he were to fire any of the players, they “couldn’t get a job paying more than $15 an hour.” The Athletic also reported that the longtime college football coach was unfamiliar with many NFL stars, asking who three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald was and referring to him as “this 99 guy on the Rams.”