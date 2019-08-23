CHEAT SHEET
HORRIBLE
Ex-NFL Player Barry Bennett, Wife Found Dead in Minnesota Home
Former Minnesota Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife were found dead in their Minnesota home on Wednesday, news station WCCO reports. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office said Barry and Carol Bennett died under “suspicious” circumstances, and they are looking for Bennett’s youngest son, 22-year-old Dylan Bennett, who has been named as a suspect in the killings. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly assisting in the search, as the sheriff’s office believes Dylan Bennett has already left the state. He is believed to be driving a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate BCK487. Barry Bennett played 11 seasons in the National Football League as a defensive linemen on the Vikings, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets. He was also a retired high school teacher and football coach.