Ex-NFL Player Arrested After Delta In-Flight Urination Mess
OFFENSIVE TACKLE!
A Delta Air Lines flight to Ireland didn’t get far from Boston’s Logan Airport when it was forced to turn around after a former NFL player was involved in a disturbance in which he was alleged to have urinated on another passenger. Gosder Cherilus, who played for the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2017, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew. The alleged incident happened shortly after takeoff and Cherilus, 40, was said to be “irate and uncooperative” before troopers escorted him to the jet bridge where he was arrested. The other passengers had to catch a later flight to Dublin. “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel,” said a Delta Air Lines spokesperson. Cherilus, a former Boston College football player, was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in 2008.