Ex-NFL Player Louis Nix III Has Been Found Dead in Florida Pond
TRAGIC
The body of former NFL football player Louis Nix III has been found in a pond inside his car in Jacksonville, Florida, three days after he was reported missing. The football standout, who played at Notre Dame and with the Houston Texans, was reported missing on Wednesday after he failed to return to the home he shared with his girlfriend after visiting a friend. Nix, who had earlier been injured during a random drive-by shooting at a nearby gas station in December, was discovered inside his silver Hyandai after divers suspected his car might have gone into the water. The car was retrieved with Nix inside Saturday night. Nix’s girlfriend, Ketarah Reed, said the couple had a loving conversation earlier in the day. “The intentions were he was coming back here so we could just hang out, but he just never made it here,” Reed said. “I texted and I was, like, ‘Are you good,’ and he never texted me back, so I start calling and then his phone was ringing, and it just completely went out.” Police have not said whether foul play is suspected.