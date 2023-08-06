Ex-NFL Hubby Hired PI to Track Wife Who Allegedly Tried to Kill Him
SUSPICIONS
The story of Robert and Lindsay Shiver—the Georgia couple whose bitter divorce allegedly led to a botched murder-for-hire plot—keeps getting wackier. According to The New York Post, Robert, an ex-Auburn and NFL football player, hired a private investigator to track his wife, whom he thought was cheating on him. At one point, though, the PI got the wrong guy, snapping pictures of Lindsey with an innocent bar manager whom Robert later confronted. The investigator eventually led Robert to Lindsay’s reported lover—the same man Lindsay allegedly convinced to try to kill Robert. “Thanks for taking care of my wife,” Robert told the man, according to the Post. Lindsay, her alleged lover, and an additional alleged co-conspirator were all arrested last month for plotting to kill Robert. They were detained at the Fox Hill Prison in the Bahamas. Lindsay has since been out on bail, thanks in part to a conversation Robert had with investigators.