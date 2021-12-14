Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Now Spinning Vicious Beating of Baby’s Mother as ‘Staged’
BULLSH*T PLAY
Zac Stacy, a former running back for the New York Jets accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend, reportedly told police it was her fault, claiming she “staged” the incident. After Stacy was filmed punching his one-time partner Kristin Evans multiple times and throwing her into a television set in front of their infant son on Nov. 13, he appeared to tell arresting officers she had “set me up” because she was “bitter” he had rejected her romantically. In footage obtained by TMZ, Stacy labeled Evans “unstable” and said she was trying to “get money” from him. “She got a reaction out of me. She knew I was down. She knew I was going through anxiety and depression,” he added.
Evans responded to the TMZ footage with a video of her own, posted to Instagram on Monday. “For one, I don’t know how you can stage getting your ass beat, on multiple occasions,” she said. “You can’t. But this is what abusers do. They will make you seem like you’re the crazy one and that they’re the victim.” She also said she was upset that the police appeared to “console” Stacy during his arrest, adding, “Everything about this makes me uncomfortable.”