Tom Brady Admits He Has a Lot to ‘Clean Up’ After Fox Sports Debut
FUMBLE
In a video for his Last Week With Tom vlog series, Tom Brady admitted that there was “definitely” room for improvement when it came to his new gig providing commentary for Fox Sports. His comments came after his debut broadcast was panned by fans and sports columnists alike. The end of Brady’s vlog captured the legendary former quarterback in the aftermath of a Week 1 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns. “I’m not tired from the game, just tired from the buildup,” Brady said as he loosened his tie on a private plane. “The emotional energy, a lot of emotional buildup and not quite knowing how things are going to go.” Brady said that he found the experience to be “certainly a lot of fun,” but that there were “definitely some things to clean up.” He added, “It’s all a learning process, man ... I was doing what I should be doing, and I know it’s going to get better.”