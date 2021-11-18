Ex-NFL Running Back Accused of Brutally Attacking Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Baby Son
VICIOUS
A former running back for the New York Jets is accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son. A video published by TMZ on Thursday purportedly shows the entire terrifying encounter that is said to have happened Saturday. In the video, a man identified as former NFL star Zac Stacy is seen repeatedly striking a woman in the head before hurling her across the room into a TV. The woman, identified only as Stacy’s ex-girlfriend, described the alleged attack in a subsequent petition for a restraining order, according to TMZ. “He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” she was quoted saying. “I fear for my life and my children’s lives,” she said. Stacy, who has yet to comment on the allegations, played two seasons with the St. Louis Rams before joining the New York Jets in 2015. He retired in 2017 due to injuries.