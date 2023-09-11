CHEAT SHEET
Ex-NFL Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested for Drunken Airport Incident: Report
Ex-NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested at an airport near Cincinnati for allegedly spewing terroristic threats while drunk on Monday morning, the anniversary of 9/11, TMZ reported. The former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback reportedly faces misdemeanor charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening. Before his arrest, Jones posted a video of himself going off about the Bengals’ 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Jones has previously been arrested twice, once at an airport in Atlanta in 2018 for getting into a fight with another man and most recently in 2021 for a violent altercation at a Cincinnati bar.