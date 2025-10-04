Ex-NFL QB Stabbed in Alleged Fight With Food Delivery Driver
ISOLATED INCIDENT
Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst, was stabbed in Indianapolis last night during an alleged fight with a food delivery driver over parking, according to FOX59. Sanchez, who Fox Sports said is stable after being taken to the hospital with critical injuries, was the aggressor in the altercation, according to the driver. In a statement to CNN, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident “involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds.” The attack was also categorized as “an isolated incident,” not a random act. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time,” Fox Sports said. Police received the call at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday that two people were injured in downtown Indianapolis. Sanchez was in Indiana’s capital city to commentate on the Sunday game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. The former quarterback played 10 seasons in the league and hosts the Fox Sports digital show Rearview.