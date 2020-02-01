Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Apologizes: I’ve Been the ‘Cancer of the NFL’
Former NFL player Antonio Brown apologized to the football league in a recent ESPN interview, calling his recent behavior and run-in with law enforcement a “cancer of the NFL.”
“I think I owe the whole NFL an apology and my past behavior,” Brown said, according to The Guardian. “I think I could have done a lot of things better.” In reaction to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s vow to “help get him on the right track,” Brown said he was relieved there was “some positivity” about him. “As of late, I’ve just been the cancer of the NFL.”
Brown, who was dropped by both the New England Patriots and the then-Oakland Raiders, live-streamed an encounter last month where he was heard shouting obscenities to police and the mother of his children. About a week later, he was involved in a dispute with a moving truck driver outside of his Florida home. Brown surrendered to police on burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief just days after. The ex-pro athlete has since got out on bail and released from house arrest.