Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay Child Support
‘MAKING A MOCKERY’
Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was arrested in Florida on Sunday for allegedly failing to pay child support, according to TMZ. The tabloid reported that Brown, 35, was taken into custody outside his home and was booked around midnight. He has since been released on a $15,000 bond. The arrest comes days after Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his 15-year-old daughter, told TMZ that Brown owes her nearly $31,000. “I do want him arrested,” she said. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.” Their daughter, Jackson said, is a burgeoning track and field star. “By him having a daughter like an athlete like her, you would think he’d be in her corner to support her,” Jackson added. A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest in August after a judge found that he’d missed $15,000 in child support payments to Jackson. Brown’s 12-year career in the NFL came to an ignominious end in 2022, with his last season in Tampa Bay marked most notably by violations of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.