Ex-NFL Star’s Brother Turns Himself in After Deadly Pee Wee Football Shooting
The brother of former Super Bowl 50 champion Aqib Talib was in custody on Monday, having turned himself in over a fatal shooting at a Texas youth football game over the weekend. Yaqub Talib, 39, “regrets the tragic loss of life but turned himself into the law [sic] so he could tell his side of the story,” an attorney told CNN. Talib faces a felony murder charge after a coaches’ dispute at the Lancaster Community Park escalated, becoming a physical confrontation that exploded when Talib allegedly pulled out a gun. Michael Hickmon, a coach and grandfather, was hit by gunfire, dying shortly after at a hospital. “Mike was an amazing husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, friend and coach. Our family is grieving. Right now, we don’t see an end to our grief,” the victim’s family said in a statement. “We miss him immensely. We always will. We will love him forever.”