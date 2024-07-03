Ex-NFL Star and Wife Arrested After Missing Son Is Found Safe

Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir and his wife, Kristin, have been arrested after their missing 14-year-old son Bryson was found safe on Wednesday—two weeks after police started looking for him.

Indiana State Police said SWAT teams found Bryson at around 6 a.m. at his parents’ home in Logansport, Indiana, and was “safe and well.”

However, his parents were taken into custody on obstruction of justice charges and Daniel Muir is also facing a domestic battery charge, police said.

Bryson Muir had not been seen since June 16 when his grandmother, Cheryl Wright, reported to police that the teen had allegedly been abused by his dad.

“His face was battered. When I got him he had a black eye and busted lip,” Wright told FOX 59. “His whole face was swollen. I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that.”

Authorities issued a “Silver Alert” last Friday after the Muirs told police they would bring their son to Indianapolis State Police headquarters to prove he was OK but then backed out of the arrangement an hour before the scheduled meeting.

The family lives on land owned by the Straitway Truth Ministries, a religious sect based in Tennessee.

Bryson’s grandmother said she feared he had been “brainwashed” by his parents.

“Bryson is so conditioned or brainwashed to their way of living that he wanted to go back,” Wright said. “As I tried to get my daughter to leave he ran out of the house and left with them.”

Muir was signed by the Green Bay Packers as a free agent in 2007. He also had stint with the Indianapolis Colts, the St. Louis Rams, the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders.