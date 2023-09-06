Ex-NFL Star Dies After Accident on Construction Site: Report
GONE TOO SOON
Former star NFL receiver Mike Williams reportedly died last week due to injuries sustained when a steel beam fell on his head in a tragic construction accident, according to the Tampa Bay Times who cited Spectrum News 1 Buffalo. He was 36. Williams was drafted in 2010 after a standout career at Syracuse University, and played four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before decamping for his hometown of Buffalo in 2014, playing for the Bills for one season. He died, according to Spectrum News 1, “following injuries suffered during an accident on a construction site.” Former teammate Gerald McCoy paid tribute on X: “Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams,” he wrote. According to a GoFundMe, he died on Friday after a steel beam fell on his head.