Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning
HERO
Peyton Hillis, a former star NFL running back, was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Florida, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old’s condition was first reported by KNWA FOX24, with a journalist reporting that Hillis was transported by helicopter to the hospital. He remains unconscious in an intensive care unit as of Thursday night. The journalist, Alyssa Orange, shared Facebook posts from a man identified as Hillis’ uncle, who said that his nephew was improving but still experiencing issues with his kidneys and his lungs, the exact nature of which was unclear. The uncle also confirmed that Hillis’ children were safe. Hillis’ professional football career, which ran from 2008 to 2014, was marked by the honor of a Madden 12 video game cover. He landed the cover after a stellar campaign with the Cleveland Browns in 2010, when he racked up more than 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hillis also played for the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants.