Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis Released From Hospital After Saving His Kids from Drowning
‘INDESCRIBABLE’
Peyton Hillis, a former running back for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, was discharged from a Florida hospital over the weekend—two weeks after saving his two children in a water accident, his girlfriend said. In an Instagram update, Angela Cole shared that Hillis, who turned 37 on Saturday, had been released, adding, “The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable.” The Jan. 4 swimming rescue, according to Escambia County emergency services, involved two children and two adults, identified as Hillis and his sister, Hayley Davis. The children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, were unharmed. Hillis had been on a ventilator in intensive care before being taken off it last week, Cole said in a Jan. 11 Instagram post. On Saturday, she gushed over the medical team caring for Hillis, saying that they “worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring… I mean, I am just in AWE.”