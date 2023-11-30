Ex-NFL Star Put on Blast as Wife Posts Texts of His Alleged Infidelity
‘LIAR AND CHEATER’
The estranged wife of Ryan Shazier, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker who had his career abruptly cut short after he sustained a nasty spinal cord injury, called Shazier a “liar and a cheater” in a fiery since-deleted Instagram post. Along with her own choice words for her now ex-partner, Michelle Rodriguez also shared screenshots of explicit messages she claimed were sent between Shazier, 31, and another woman. In a statement to TMZ, the two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection didn’t deny the accusations against him. Instead, he confirmed that he and Rodriguez were no longer together and asked for “privacy and prayers.” The couple married in 2019 and had reportedly been together since prior to Shazier’s injury in 2017. In the deleted post, Rodriguez wrote that she’d been there for Shazier “since day one,” adding, “Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore. You can have it. I deserve better.”