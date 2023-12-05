CHEAT SHEET
Ex-NFL Star Says 'Obsessed' Fan Stole His Last Name
Former Cincinnati Bengals star T.J. Houshmandzadeh says an obsessed fan has legally changed her last name to match his and is going around pretending to be the mother of his kids. He’s asking a court for a temporary restraining order against the 53-year-old woman, who he says now goes by Annette Marie Houshmandzadeh as a result of her “bizarre and extreme obsession” with him and his family, TMZ reports. He alleges that the woman has been harassing him since at least 2015 and that she has reached out to his wife. One letter she sent contained “several bullets inscribed with the names of each member of the Houshmandzadeh family,” the former NFL star alleges in court docs.