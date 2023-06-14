Ex-NSA Worker Gets 14-Day Sentence for Storming the Capitol
FED-ON-FED
A former employee of the National Security Agency was sentenced Tuesday to 14 days in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol with a group of, what authorities say, are white nationalists. Paul Lovley, 24, worked as an information technology specialist for the NSA before he participated in the Jan. 6 riot, according to prosecutors. He was charged alongside four other men that prosecutors described as “members of the white nationalist America First movement” led by controversial internet personality Nick Fuentes. Despite several of his followers being charged for Jan. 6-related crimes, Fuentes, who was outside of the Capitol that day, is not being accused of any crimes related to the riot. Lovley will serve his 14-day sentence over the course of seven weekends, as well as three years of probation, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.