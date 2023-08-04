Ex-NYC Police Union Boss Sentenced to 2 Years for Fraud
‘PERSONAL PIGGY BANK’
The former boss of a New York City police union was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization. Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) between 2002 and 2021, pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud in January and agreed to pay $600,000 back to the union as well as forfeiting another $600,000 to the government. Prosecutors said he used his ill-gotten gains to dine in swanky restaurants and shop for luxury goods. “Mullins stole from the SBA and its members, treating the SBA as his personal piggy bank,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after the sentence was handed down. “In doing so, Mullins disgraced his uniform, broke the law, and undermined the public’s trust in law enforcement.”