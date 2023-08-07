Ex-NYPD Boss Bernie Kerik Met With Jack Smith’s Team: CNN
RUN RUN RUDY
Bernie Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner who helped the Trump campaign investigate baseless claims of voter fraud in 2020 and beyond, met with prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office on Monday, his attorney told CNN. The meeting lasted roughly five hours and reportedly touched mainly on efforts by onetime Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Smith was not present. Kerik discussed “what the Giuliani team was doing” and “all the efforts they took at the time to take all the complaints of fraud, to see what they could do to chase them down,” lawyer Tim Parlatore said. “Really kind of establishing that at that time, when they weren’t really able to necessarily establish proof, they had probable cause and they were pursuing investigation in good faith.” The sitdown with Smith’s team is the first sign of activity from the special counsel’s office since a criminal indictment against the former president was handed down in the election fraud probe last week. Giuliani appears to be one of six people referred to as a “co-conspirator” in the indictment, but has not yet been charged in the case.