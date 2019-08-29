CHEAT SHEET
Ex-NYPD Cops Accused of Raping Teen Will Avoid Jail Time
Two former New York City police officers who admitted to having sex with an 18-year-old woman who accused them of raping her while she was under arrest and handcuffed in their police van reportedly took a plea deal to avoid jail time, The New York Post reports. Eddie Martins and Richard Hall pleaded guilty in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Thursday to 11 counts of receiving bribes and misdemeanor official misconduct, Martins' lawyer told the newspaper. Under the plea deal, the two men will serve five years of probation but no jail time. According to the lawyer, the victim was not notified of the deal—but her lawyer said his client was outraged when notified by the Post. “They’re getting away with rape,” attorney Michael David said “They raped my client and they’re not getting any jail time?... That’s outrageous.”
Martins and Hall admitted they had sex with the then-18-year-old after a drug bust on Coney Island in 2017, though they insisted the encounter was consensual and the teenager was not handcuffed. The two men originally faced rape and kidnapping charges, but those were dropped earlier this year. Their sentencing is set for Oct. 10.