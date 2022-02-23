Read it at NBC New York
After a tumultuous exit from his role as the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association President, Ed Mullins is in federal custody and expected to be hit with criminal charges, according to multiple reports citing police sources. Last year, Mullins resigned from his position amid a federal investigation that included raids on both his home and the union’s Manhattan headquarters. The raid stemmed from a criminal probe by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Separately, Mullins was also found guilty in two internal NYPD disciplinary proceedings concerning his incendiary tweets.