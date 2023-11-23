New York City police arrested Stuart Seldowitz, a former national security adviser under President Obama, after videos showed him relentlessly harassing a street food vendor with Islamophobic insults, New York City Councilwoman Julie Menin confirmed.

Seldowitz, who from 1999 to 2003 served as deputy director of the U.S. State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, threatened Mohammed, a 24-year-old street vendor, as well as his family on numerous occasions.

“You should learn English, it’ll help you when they deport you back to Egypt and the Mukhabarat wants to interview you,” Seldowitz was filmed telling Mohammed in one such video.

Seldowitz subsequently lost his chairman post at Gotham Government Relations after the videos went viral.

“Thank you to [NYPD’s 19th Precinct] for their swift investigation,” Menin wrote on X. “Hate and harassment have no place in our community.”

Reports from WABC and the New York Post also confirmed Seldowitz had been taken into police custody. The Post added, citing sources, that charges against were him were pending.

An NYPD spokesperson told Rolling Stone that the department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The Daily Beast has contacted the NYPD for comment.

Before his arrest, Seldowitz attempted to justify his comments to The Daily Beast. “There should be some comment back to someone who is endorsing terrorism and the killing of innocent civilians,” he said.

Mohammed told The Daily Beast that he’d received an outpouring of support from the New York City community after the videos went viral.