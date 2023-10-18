Ex-OSU Wrestler Tells CNN: ‘Pretty Sad’ What Jim Jordan Has Become
‘TURN HIS BACK’
A former Ohio State University wrestler who has accused Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) of not protecting him and others from sexual abuse by the school doctor spoke out against the Ohio congressman’s House speaker bid Tuesday. William Knight, one of several ex-wrestlers who oppose Jordan’s nomination, said on CNN that he finds it “pretty sad” how Jordan, once the wrestling team’s assistant coach, is now conducting himself. “All he has become is divisive,” Knight told NewsNight anchor Abby Phillip. Regarding former wrestlers, Knight claimed, Jordan has “done nothing but help divide our group as well—from teammates who haven’t come forward or people who still believe that he is a fighter or that don’t want to turn on him.” Jordan has for years denied having knowledge of the alleged abuse by Richard Strauss. Knight disagreed. “The funny thing is that when people call Jordan a fighter, I always wonder who he’s fighting for,” he said. “All he has done is turn his back on us.”