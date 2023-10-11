Ex-Ohio State Wrestlers Don’t Want Jim Jordan as House Speaker: Report
‘ABANDONED’
Four former Ohio State University wrestlers are opposing Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid to become speaker of the House, NBC News reported Tuesday. The ex-athletes have accused Jordan, who was the wrestling team’s assistant coach in the 1980s and ‘90s, of ignoring accusations and failing to protect them from sexual abuse by school doctor Richard Strauss, who died in 2005. “Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” said Mike Schyck. “Is that the kind of character trait you want for a House speaker?” Rocky Ratliff added that the Ohio Republican “abandoned his former wrestlers,” while Dunyasha Yetts claimed that Jordan “doesn’t deserve” to be speaker and that he “still has to answer for what happened to us.” Jordan, a member of Congress since 2007, has long denied knowing anything about the alleged abuse, which resulted in the university admitting fault and having to pay $60 million in settlements to 296 victims. Additional lawsuits are pending.